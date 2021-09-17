Blac Chyna chatted with David Yontef of Behind the Velvet Rope about all things Kardashian: from Kim and Kanye's divorce, her opinion on Tristan Thompson cheating on Khloe Kardashian, and taking business advice from her manager Kris Jenner.

The Rob & Chyna star was, of course, briefly and famously engaged to Rob Kardashian, with whom she shares a four-year-old daughter, Dream.

As far as the topic of Kim and Kanye are concerned, Chyna shared that she believes they should do what's best for them, divorce or not.

"Long as they do what’s right, you know what I mean, for the kids, that’s all that matters. And just keep the babies first and just be respectful on both ends then they should, they should be fine… I feel like everybody deserves to be happy. And that’s just that," she said.

Reflecting on her experience with relationships, Chyna gave the same advice to Khloe and Tristan's on-again-off-again relationship after Tristan allegedly cheated on Khloe in multiple instances.

"I feel like stuff like that, it happens so often it’s just in regular life," she said. "And some, some people mess up, some people don’t, it’s just whatever, whatever it is. If, at the end of the day, somebody makes a mistake, but at the very end of the day, if he makes you happy, then do that, sweetheart. You get what I’m saying? That would be my advice, but that’s it. And then it is what it is. You know what I mean? … I know a lot of girls that gotten cheated on is still with the dudes. So it’s like, I don’t know. Yea. Whatever, whatever makes her happy. Them happy. I don’t know… Have a blast."

Chyna also shared potential plans for her future as a businesswoman. The reality TV star and model has an interest in being an artist manager and sharing the "blueprint," from "moving from D.C. to go to school in Miami, to being in top relationships, through going through drama and in cases and still being able to keep everything together." The star is confident in her decisions and says that she wouldn't take business advice from Kris Jenner.

"I feel like just me personally, like I’m a businesswoman and I got mine, honestly, like off the floor, like from the ground up from the mud," Chyna said. "I’m from D.C. and I’ve been through like my trials and my tribulations. And I feel like just me, I know what’s best for me."

