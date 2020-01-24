Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian look to be nowhere close to settling their impending court case on the custody and safety of their daughter, Dream. Rob has been fighting for full custody claiming Blac has been abusing alcohol and cocaine and Blac is still claiming that her ex is trying to sabotage her career by bullying her with the likes of his reality star family.



Arnold Turner/Getty Images

"(The) Plaintiff has claimed that the alleged tortious conduct of Defendants has destroyed the entire trajectory of her career as a businesswoman, entertainer and television personality and that she and her closely-held entities Blac Chyna Inc., 88 FIN and LASHED have been financially devastated as a result of Defendants’ alleged misconduct," Blac's lawyer stated.

As the lawsuits are still active, Blac is still keeping up her end of the deal with FashionNova since sharing a string of hot pictures to her Instagram feed that sees her wearing black lingerie. The 31-year-old mother of two is seen rocking a blonde wig to accompany her flawless skin, posting a variety of different shots to her account. Clearly, certain business deals are still on the table for Blac.