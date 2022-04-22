As the civil lawsuit between Blac Chyna and the Kardashian family continues to unravel, new information is coming to light daily. Thursday, April 21st, day two of Chyna's testimony, and after being asked about her finances by the Kardashian's defense attorney, Michael Rhodes, Blac Chyna admitted that she hasn't filed taxes for the past couple of years and she doesn't have a bank account.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Chyna told Rhodes the last time she personally filed her own taxes was back in 2015. Her last filing was for her business Lashed LLC, 88 Fin, and Black Chyna Inc. She also revealed that she doesn't have any personal bank accounts.

Going into more detail regarding her finances, Blac Chyna admitted to making about $2 million in 2018, 2019, and 2020, thanks to celebrity appearances. She continues to use OnlyFans as her main moneymaker, claiming to have made $1 million off of posting bikini, feet, and sometimes nude photos when asked.

During Thursday's testimony, Chyna broke down in tears discussing the incident in which her baby father, Rob Kardashian, leaked private photos of her to social media prompting her to file a lawsuit against him. Chyna was then asked if her filing for a restraining order was a publicity stunt, to which she replied, "It was the only way I could stop him from posting pictures of me on the Internet."

In related lawsuit headlines, Kris Jenner testified that Blac Chyna threatened to kill Kylie Jenner. Elsewhere, Blac Chyna claimed Kris Jenner referred to her as "stupid" and "really ghetto."

We'll keep you updated as the case continues to unfold.

