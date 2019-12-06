Back when Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna were together, things appear to have gotten a little sticky with a friend of Chyna's. Pilot Jones, Chyna's now ex-friend, sued both Blac Chyna and Rob for outing him as a gay man. Additionally, he claims that they threatened him online, published his phone number and encouraged their followers to physically harm him. Jones submitted screenshots of a group text conversation where Rob was supposedly using homophobic slurs and talking about hiring someone to kill him.



Greg Doherty/Getty Images

The majority of the claims were thrown out by the judge, however, he did allow one regarding the phone number leak to move forward. Blac Chyna is trying to get the last claim dismissed and she is accusing Pilot of "deceit and fraud." According to Chyna, no harm was done to Jones as a result of anything she did and she says that her use of social media is "freedom of speech."

No one ever wants to be legally entangled against a family member or a friend. Even if that person is now an ex-friend. The judge clearly does not feel as though the claims made against Kardashian and Chyna are strong enough to stick in court otherwise he would not have dismissed the claims. The legal battle is ongoing and a judge has not yet made a final decision.