Blac Chyna has gotten herself wrapped up in some trouble. On Friday night, word began flying around online that the mother of two had been placed under investigation for battery after she allegedly assaulted another woman by kicking her in the stomach.

TMZ shared the initial report, revealing that Sequoya King filed with the Los Angeles Police Department after "a verbal dispute which turned physical" occurred at a bar in the area, and now, she's spilling more tea on social media.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"For those of you who missed my post earlier this morning, I was assaulted by [Blac] Chyna!" she wrote on Facebook on May 6th. "My phone was snatched by her and destroyed and while trying to defend myself she kicked me in my stomach."

King continued, "I have done everything to resolve the matter peacefully but aft this point she has to be exposed!!! Stop doing drugs sis, it's not a good look."

The alleged victim declared that, despite being disrespected, she's managed to "still [remain] humble," adding that "It's not about the money, I just want a new phone and she has to be held responsible for her actions!!!"





"Moving forward I will take all measures to make sure she is not able to do any more bodily harm to anyone else!!! Also to the auntie who pulled out a gun, shout out to you too!" King concluded.

Word of Chyna's latest legal trouble comes just days after it was revealed that she lost her defamation case against the Kardashian-Jenner family, and was ultimately awarded no damages – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.