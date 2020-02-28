Blac Chyna is not letting Rob Kardashian's recent attempt to gain primary custody of their daughter Dream get to her, as she debuted a new, side-swept pixie cut on Instagram amid their court battle. The mother of two shared some snapshots of her new hairstyle on Thursday, a few hours after it was reported that Rob's motion to be the primary caretaker of Dream and restrict Chyna's access to seeing her was denied.

"Miami is a vibe," she wrote in the caption of the post. While it's likely that the hairstyle is a wig, it's certainly a drastic departure from her usual looks.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Chyna certainly needed a change during this stressful time. According to court documents, she was "shocked to learn" about Rob's request, which would have "permanently change[d] the Custody Order for Dream so that Chyna would only be permitted to see her daughter from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday with a 'monitor' present." He also asked Chyna to "submit to drug and alcohol testing no less than 30 minutes before each visit with their daughter." Chyna herself has yet to address the matter, but according to her Instagram photos, she's focusing on her Fashion Nova partnership and keeping her ex out of her mind.