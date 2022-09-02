It looks like OnlyFans is still a cash cow for its creators and Blac Chyna is sitting at the top of the platform's earning list. During the pandemic lockdown of 2020, OnlyFans subscribers and content creators surged as people found new ways to make money. The site was already a lucrative base for sex workers or porn stars, but soon, celebrities of all backgrounds were finding that sharing intimate images or exclusive content made for big bucks.

Variety recently released OnlyFans's numbers for 2021, showing that its "net revenue grew 160%, to $932 million, and the company had pre-tax profits of $433 million (up from $61 million in 2020), its biggest yearly growth in profits."



Amy Sussman / Staff / Getty Images

Creators walked away with huge profits as it's reported they earned $3.6 billion that year, with 2 million creators, a 34 percent increase, and 188 million subscribers, which jumped 128 percent.

“Our creator-first approach to building the world’s safest social-media platform propelled OnlyFans to a record-breaking 2021,” OnlyFans CEO Amrapali Gan said. “We are empowering creators to monetize their content and have real control over it.”

The report also named the platform's top-earning star: Blac Chyna. According to OF, she rakes in $20 million per month, with Bella Thorne taking the second spot with $11 per month. The third? Cardi B, who reportedly earns $9.34 million each month. In the past, both Rubi Rose and Bhad Bhabie have bragged about how much they've been making on the platform, to the tune of millions.

