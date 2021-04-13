mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Blac Chyna Remixes Moneybagg Yo's "Said Sum"

Alex Zidel
April 13, 2021 15:32
Blac Chyna via YouTube

Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna returns with a new remix over MoneyBagg Yo's hit record "Said Sum".


MoneyBagg Yo had one of the hottest songs of the last year with "Said Sum". The star of HotNewHipHop's latest digital cover story, Bagg always has a sense of what's going to be the next biggest slang term, getting on top of all the trends in his music. His latest single "Hard For The Next" with Future has been going off in recent weeks but still, "Said Sum" remains a favorite from his catalog.

This week, Blac Chyna felt like flexing her skills in the studio to the record, filming a low-budget video for her new remix of "Said Sum". The remix is officially out now and, already, it's been getting some pretty mixed reviews. While Chyna's core fanbase is glad to see her diving head-first into her passion, rap fans aren't in love with her flows, commenting that she's improved as an artist but that she still sounds disinterested at times.

Listen to Blac Chyna's latest musical release and let us know what you think. Don't forget to leave your rating above.

Quotable Lyrics:

B*tches be hatin', I get to the bag and I flash it
I need a milli to show up, and a penny less, you get no action
I'm here for a while, yeah, my bag never ends, it's everlasting
I'm in love with the money, it stay on my mind, I'm obsessed, get it with passion

