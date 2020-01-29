As of late the headlines surrounding Blac Chyna's activities amongst the realm of celebrity have not been particularly positive. She's had to publicly state that she isn't abusing drugs and alcohol in the presence of her daughter, Dream Kardashian. The makeup producer also backed out of a mandated deposition with the Kardashian's legal team and recently claimed that Rob Kardashian caused her to lose millions of dollars in endorsement deals. Now, the "Cheating Games" rapper has been ordered by a California court to pay her former landlord tens of thousands of dollars in unpaid rent.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Blac Chyna has to pay a debt of $72,000 to former her landlord, Michael Kremerman, who had sued the socialite for unpaid rent and damages to a Los Angeles-based home he had sublet out to her back in the month of April. Kremerman claims that Blac Chyna moved from the location five months prior to the lease ending and removed several in-house installations, equipment, and various fixtures that came with the home.

The landlord opened the lawsuit wanting a total of $48,546 in back rent including interest and legal fees. The reality show star never responded to the lawsuit resulting in a default judgment which ultimately will cost her a total of $72,000. While Blac Chyna continues to flex on Instagram, her reputation as a reliable businesswoman has taken some severe damage in recent months.

