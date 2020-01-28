Blac Chyna's anger towards Kylie Jenner and the Kardashian/Jenner family overall seem to be never-ending. On top of the suit Blac has against the reality family, accusing them of tanking her reality show on E! and subsequently trying to ruin her career (allegedly) she's now big mad that Kylie once took her daughter, Dream, on a helicopter ride - the same helicopter that killer Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven other individuals.

According to new reports, Blac's team of lawyers ripped Kylie a new one for taking Dream on a helicopter ride for her third birthday. “Chyna has become aware that Kylie Jenner is using the tragic deaths of Kobe Bryant, his beautiful daughter, and seven other precious souls to profess her ‘distress’ that she and Dream had ridden on the same helicopter with the same pilot prior to Sunday’s horrific crash," Lynne Ciani, Blac's lawyer wrote. “What Kylie failed to disclose was that Chyna never gave Kylie permission to take her precious daughter Dream on a helicopter ride and that Chyna never would have given Kylie that permission.”

When Kobe sadly passed, Kylie shared to Instagram that she was a frequent flyer on the same helicopter and grew to know the pilot very well. "Rest in peace..and prayers to these families," she wrote. "I still can't believe this. That was the helicopter I would fly on from time to time with that pilot, Ara. He was such a nice man. Hold your loved ones close."