It looks like Blac Chyna is getting ready to perform the next hit single for a future Pornhub compilation mixtape. The last time we heard the former exotic dancer on a track was when she sensually told us everything she wanted to do in bed for Valentine's Day. That was pretty torturous. Before that, she actually enlisted Jeremih and Yo Gotti for her debut single "Deserve," which was equally as cringe-worthy. We've got to hand it to Blac Chyna though. She won't ever give up. Even if 90% of her fans aren't feeling her music at all, she'll still head back into the studio. She proved that in her latest pair of social uploads.

Whoever was wishing for Blac Chyna to return to the music scene (please identify yourself in the comments) is celebrating right now because it looks like the entertainer is back on her grind, spitting questionable bars and subpar melodies into the microphone. In her most recent photos, the reality star clutches her purse and poses with an elaborate studio set-up behind her. There is no engineer in the shots so she might have just been trespassing. However, she seems keen on letting us know that she's back at work, posting two separate shots from the stu.

Are you looking forward to hearing the new Blac Chyna songs? Be honest.