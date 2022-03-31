Blac Chyna had social media in a tizzy yesterday after she took to Twitter and claimed that she was a single mother who wasn't getting any child support from any of her baby daddies. Of course, the two that everyone thinks of is none other than Tyga and Rob Kardashian, who clearly don't have a great relationship with Blac Chyna these days.

In fact, Tyga hit Chyna with some facts in the comments of The Shade Room, where he revealed that he sees his child for the vast majority of the week. This had the internet going off on Chyna, where they made fun of her for essentially being a babysitter. Eventually, even Kardashian joined in on the drama, noting that he is in a very similar situation to Tyga.





Throughout this entire drama, many were waiting on Blac Chyna's response to it all. After all, she just got outed pretty hard, so would think she would craft a huge response to what her children's fathers said. Well, as it turns out, that is not what she did at all. Instead, she replied to a tweet about the ordeal and tagged Tyga, saying "lol."

Needless to say, Chyna does not appreciate all of the discourse going around, although for now, she doesn't seem too bummed out about it all.