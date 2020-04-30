Blac Chyna isn't letting COVID-19 get in the way of her money. Millions of Americans have been suffering financially after being laid off or furloughed because of the global health crisis and, without any events to host or parties to plan, Blac Chyna has seen her monthly income falter a touch. Being the entrepreneur that she is though, Chyna isn't about to let her bank account dwindle.

Much like Safaree Samuels, Casanova, and hundreds of others, Blac Chyna has started her own OnlyFans account and is asking her supporters for a $50 monthly subscription. Some people have criticized the former stripper for charging such a high price when her sex tape literally leaked two years ago and there's already tons of thirst trap material online from her. However, she's insisting that her page is special because she's making personalized content.



John Sciulli/Getty Images

Blac Chyna shared a video on her Instagram page, redirecting people to her OnlyFans where she claims she will post foot fetish videos.

"Foot Freak Monday’s Fans Only (link in bio)," she wrote as her caption. In the clip, the camera pans down to show her feet laying on a bed of grapes as she seemingly attempts to make wine.

If you're into that sort of stuff, this might be worth the price of the subscription. Hey, I'm not judging. Blac Chyna's gotta make her money somehow. If this ends up being her next big money-making venture, then so be it.