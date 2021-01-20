Back in October, Blac Chyna made headlines for storming out of an interview with Adam 22 for the No Jumper podcast after he asked her about her previous relationship with Bow Wow. Angry at him for "bring weird with her," the new artist left the interview after just 18 minutes. In an interview for VladTV, the podcaster got candid about what he calls "the most bulls*it ass interview."

During his interview for VladTV, DJ Vlad begins by bringing up the topic of plastic surgery before asking the No Jumper host about his experience interviewing the 32-year-old socialite. "I tried to interview her," he explained. "The whole thing lasted 18 minutes. Whatever is on Youtube is the full thing."

When asked about why she stormed out, the podcaster responded, "Well, it all started cus she walked in and she wanted to use the bathroom and I mean, my space is in a warehouse so the bathroom is like, pretty akin to any warehouse you've ever been to, it's not the worst," he explained. He went on, "She takes one look at it and she's just like 'no,' I'm not doing it and she's so pissed," while offering her an option to use the restroom at McDonald's or Starbucks.

They continued on with the interview, with Adam22 adding, "I already knew this is not the energy to be going into an interview with, you know, if she had sat down and done a good interview and actually showing the version of herself that I'm sure exists... she came in and gave me the most bullsh*t ass interview and I couldn't believe it."

He then went on to explain his experience interviewing Amber Rose the following week, praising the 37-year-old model for her kind manners and genuine personality.

Check out the full clip of Adam22's interview with Blac Chyna above. Also, be sure to refresh your memory with the original interview below as well.

