Just yesterday, we reported that Rob Kardashian had filed papers to keep his daughter with Blac Chyna, Dream, off her upcoming reality series “The Real Blac Chyna”. TMZ reported that Rob’s lawyer, legal pit bull Marty Singer, fired off a threatening letter to Chyna, telling her that their daughter, 2-year-old Dream, CANNOT under any circumstances, appear on her show, without Rob’s consent- which he will not give. The letter also served as a reminder that Rob and Chyna share 50/50 joint custody, and that there’s no way Dream’s mother can turn a TV camera on their daughter without Rob being on board. According to the letter, Chyna sent Rob an appearance release for Dream to appear on the series, and he’s not planning on signing it.

After news broke, Chyna furiously took to Instagram to share a screenshot of a statement she had written in her notes, pointing out the hypocrisy of his objections, considering he’d allowed their daughter and her birthday party to be part of a scene "without [her] approval" on Keeping Up With The Kardashians in a "desperate attempt to boost the dismal ratings for their stale and contrived show." She ends the statement with: "my show is about my life and my kids are a huge part of my life. It’s really sad that everything I do to better myself or my family the same people have something to say to stop or hinder it." Do you think she has a point?