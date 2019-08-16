We used to only hear about all the messiness in Blac Chyna's life through social media and news reports but she decided she wanted to give us more insight into her life with a reality show. The Real Blac Chyna provides a scripted look into the life of Chyna which seems just as messy as the TMZ reports suggest. In the latest episode of her show, Blac Chyna and her BFF, Treasure, get into a heated argument that results in Treasure's departure from the show.

Blac Chyna shared a clip from her new show on Instagram where she and her friend had a huge blowout over money. Chyna is already going at Treasure's neck, claiming that she's exactly like Toni Tokyo. "I give you money on top of thousands and thousands of dollars. You're so ungrateful. You into the category of, like, Toni and that's how I'm lookin' at you and it's really sad," Chyna said before revealing that she's given Treasure so much money that she had to write her off on her taxes.

"No, you asked me to fill out a W9 to help you embezzle money," Treasure said in response.

After Chyna blasts treasure for even saying that, she kicks her out of her house, and inevitably, off of the show as well. Peep the clip below.