If there's one thing we do know, it's that YBN Almighty Jay and DreamDoll are certainly not together anymore. The latter is obvious not only from her declaration of being a single woman on Instagram but also YBN's search for hot girls on one of Megan Thee Stallion's Instagram posts. The "New Drip" rapper was then spotted with his ex Blac Chyna over the weekend, leading many to believe that they may be rekindling their past romance since their meet up in Houston.

However, TMZ now reports that such reports aren't true since sources tell the publication that their run-in was simply platonic and they're not back together and they're not thinking about getting back together.

Blac was apparently in Houston for business when she and YBN met up at a restaurant, later hit the club and then went their sperate ways home. The duo broke up one year ago after only dating for several months.

In other Blac news, her mother Tokyo Toni recently went after Miss Wendy Williams after the talkshow host mentioned her name on her television show. “Let me check Wendy Williams’ motherfucking ass bitch. Wendy, I’mma tell you this. Don’t mention my motherfucking name again, or I’m gonna talk about your shit,” Tokyo said in response. “Wendy is so gone, that when I see her, I’mma knock her face off. When I see you, bitch, I’m gonna get a charge. I’mma bust your ass."