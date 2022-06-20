Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have saved themselves all the drama of a celebrity trial, opting instead to settle their revenge porn case on their own, without the help of a jury, according to TMZ.

Over the weekend, it was revealed that the father of one had been denied a settlement and a judge ruled that the exes would be headed to court over their 2017 feud, during which Kardashian posted several naked photos of the 34-year-old on social media.

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

At the time, Chyna was reportedly seeking seven figures in damages for the impact that the NSFW photos had on her reputation and potential business deals.

After the judge's ruling a few days ago, it was expected that jury selection would begin on Monday in Los Angeles, though potential jurors were informed earlier today that they'd no longer be needed as a settlement had been reached.

TMZ confirmed that even their details regarding the deal (and whether or not it was financial) at the moment are sparse, although they noted that "Rob and his legal team put up quite a fight to prevent the trial from even happening in the first place."

Kardashian previously alleged that he and his co-parent had struck a deal to end the revenge porn case in which he agreed to "help Chyna get out of another case" if she dropped the one against him over the incriminating photos, although he said that the model "never held up her end of the bargain."

A judge felt that the reality star's verbal "proof" of a prior deal wasn't good enough, which is what resulted in the scheduling of a trial. Clearly, things have since changed as the former lovers were able to come to an agreement (for once) – check back in with HNHH later for any updates on the cancelled trial.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blac Chyna ð (@blacchyna)

[Via]