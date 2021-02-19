Blac Chyna & Asian Doll Brush Off Haters In "DOOM"

Model-turned-rapper Blac Chyna's 2021 has been a rollercoaster of a year so far. Over the past two months, the artist has endured an awkward interview on Adam22's No Jumper Podcast, gained some traction in her lawsuit against the Kardashians, and professionally dealt with public disrespect from her mother. Now, Blac Chyna is brushing off her shoulders and letting off steam with the release of her new single, "DOOM."

For her latest release, Chyna enlists Asian Doll for assistance with her new confident and carefree anthem "DOOM." The song's glitchy and rattling production is an unmistakable highlight, and while Asian Doll's verse is expectedly fire, Chyna actually comes through with some impressive bars of her own. Built around an earworm of a hook, "DOOM" finds the former model admitting that if she wasn't the topic of conversation, she'd probably hate her too.

"DOOM" marks the latest development in Blac Chyna's forray into music, so how are you feeling about her latest single?

Quotable Lyrics

He call me his baby, his Lil Boosie, I'm like, "Wipe me down"

As soon as I say, "Do it", he get to it, I'm excited now

Foreign in it sitting in six digits how we ride around

Money all that talk don't make a sound, Broke hoe quiet down