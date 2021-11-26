Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian may have broken up in 2017, but the former couple didn’t end the drama there. New legal documents reveal that the 33-year-old has submitted a new declaration in the ongoing assault and battery case initially filed by her baby daddy, alleging that Kardashian has been exhibiting abusive and “threatening” behaviour.

“Since October 2017, my former fiancé, Robert Kardashian Jr. has verbally abused me in a threatening manner by repeatedly insisting that I must drop my lawsuit against him and his family after I repeatedly refused to drop my lawsuit against Rob for Revenge Porn and against his mom and three of his sisters for Defamation and Intentional Interference with Contract,” the papers obtained by The Blast say.

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

As you may remember, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star leaked private photos that Chyna had sent him in confidence on social media, prompting her to file a lawsuit against him. The two also spent months locked in a nasty custody battle over their young daughter, Dream, who Rob attempted to get full custody of.

The Rob & Chyna co-stars ended that fight back in December of 2020, but the suit regarding Chyna’s alleged attack of her ex is still going nearly a year later with these new allegations that Kardashian has yet tor respond to. If you’re not familiar, the Los Angeles native sued the model after she reportedly choked him with an iPhone cord while under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

In the past, the mother of two has also come after Rob’s older sisters, Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian, claiming that they purposefully had her reality series cancelled by using their network influence.

See a clip from their 2016 series below.

