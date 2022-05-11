Tokyo Toni promised that her daughter wouldn't take her court loss laying down and PEOPLE reports that they've got their hands on new documents where Blac Chyna has challenged the verdict. Chyna filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenners, alleging that the famous family did their best to keep her from earning money on the second season of her reality television show, Rob & Chyna.

Several members of the Kardashian-Jenners took to the stand and testified that Chyna was allegedly violent and out of control, and in the end, a judge ruled against the model mogul. Now, PEOPLE reports that Chyna has filed "a peremptory challenge against Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Gregory W. Alarcon" who presided over the case.



Maury Phillips / Stringer / Getty Images

Chyna reportedly accused Alarcon of exhibiting "an 'undeniably hostile and extremely biased' attitude towards her and [her attorney] Ms. [Lynne] Ciani since April 19 and April 20, 2022."

"The 33-year-old also believes that Alarcon's alleged bias impacted several parts of the case, including 'the jury making 'key liability verdicts in her favor' as well as her being 'denied due process with regard to the jury instructions and special verdict form.'"

The Kardashian-Jenner's attorney was quick on the draw and in turn, reportedly filed a "20-page opposition" to Chyna's challenge. He reportedly argued "that Chyna and her attorney 'nonetheless proceeded without complaint as Judge Alarcon presided over a 10-day trial' despite her apparent issues with him." The lawyer stated that both Chyna and her legal team "had ample time to raise her completely misguided allegations" but instead went forth with the trial. He wants her disqualification tossed out.

Meanwhile, Blac Chyna has another legal hurdle on her hands after a woman claimed that Chyna attacked her at a Los Angeles bar. Chyna is reportedly under investigation.

[via]