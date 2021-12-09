Reality star Blac Chyna is being accused of allegedly holding a woman against her will in a hotel room as she was high off drugs during a party last month. A video has surfaced showing the aftermath of the alleged events of Blac Chyna's afterparty at the Sacramento Sheraton Grand Hotel on November 26, during which a man named Ron Knighton and his female friend, who remains unidentified, claim that Chyna became irate with the woman and held her hostage inside the room.

"Everyone was enjoying themselves; the drinks were flowing and the energy in the suite was real good," said Knighton to The Sun. "Suddenly out of nowhere Chyna just yelled at my friend to ‘shut the fuck up’ or she’d beat both our asses. The vibe immediately changed so at that point we thought it was best to leave – but when I went to walk out she shut the door behind me and kept my friend in the room."



In the video that went viral on Thursday morning, Knighton could be heard yelling for Chyna to open the door to let his friend leave. After somebody opens the door, a woman is seen quickly exiting and she's visibly distraught. She cries by the elevator and tells Knighton that she's sorry before he tells her, "It’s not your fault. She’s high on cocaine and crazy."

There is an active investigation from the Sacramento Police Department. "A dispute between two parties occurred, and the incident was resolved at the scene by the individuals involved," said a spokesperson. "No injuries were reported. The department is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and the investigation remains active."

