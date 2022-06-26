mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Bktherula Remakes "THROUGH 2 U" With Ski Mask The Slump God

Lawrencia Grose
June 26, 2022 09:40
132 Views
11
0
Bktherula ft. Ski Mask the Slump God "THROUGH 2 U"/Warner RecordsBktherula ft. Ski Mask the Slump God "THROUGH 2 U"/Warner Records
Bktherula ft. Ski Mask the Slump God "THROUGH 2 U"/Warner Records

THROUGH 2 U
BKTHERULA Feat. Ski Mask the Slump God

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
50% (2)
Rate
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Bk and Ski Mask's similarities matched perfectly on the new edition of this track.


Bktherula is a rage rapper hailing out of Atlanta, Georgia. The 19-year-old stands out in the music industry as she has combined her magnetic melodies with airtight bars. Bk re-emerged to the music scene this year when she dropped "Keep da K/Coupe," and now she's back to remind everyone that her future is bright.

Friday (June 24), she released her single, "THROUGH 2 U" featuring Ski Mask the Slump God. Bk paired her thrashing, confident rhymes with Ski Mask’s breakneck flow over the chilling PerryVsTheWrld-produced beat. Seemingly the perfect combination, Ski Mask’s shameless, unfiltered bars matched effortlessly with Bk’s equally demanding delivery.

Being more than willing to push against the boundaries of mainstream hip-hop, Bk's new record is something that her fans have already heard. She dropped "THROUGH 2 U" in 2021 as a part of her Love Black project. Her decision to add Ski Mask the Slump God to the already highlighted record vividly showed her compassion for creating exciting new musical worlds.

Stream the record on Apple Music & Spotify now.

Quotable Lyrics

I turned her from upside down, you can't take a n*gga crown
End up on First 48, if that n*gga talking down
I will not gun him down, I wanna be in Heaven h*e
N*gga text me he in town, we ain't linkin 'fore he go

BKTHERULA Ski Mask the Slump God
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Bktherula Remakes "THROUGH 2 U" With Ski Mask The Slump God
11
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject