Bktherula Remakes "THROUGH 2 U" With Ski Mask The Slump God

Bktherula is a rage rapper hailing out of Atlanta, Georgia. The 19-year-old stands out in the music industry as she has combined her magnetic melodies with airtight bars. Bk re-emerged to the music scene this year when she dropped "Keep da K/Coupe," and now she's back to remind everyone that her future is bright.

Friday (June 24), she released her single, "THROUGH 2 U" featuring Ski Mask the Slump God. Bk paired her thrashing, confident rhymes with Ski Mask’s breakneck flow over the chilling PerryVsTheWrld-produced beat. Seemingly the perfect combination, Ski Mask’s shameless, unfiltered bars matched effortlessly with Bk’s equally demanding delivery.

Being more than willing to push against the boundaries of mainstream hip-hop, Bk's new record is something that her fans have already heard. She dropped "THROUGH 2 U" in 2021 as a part of her Love Black project. Her decision to add Ski Mask the Slump God to the already highlighted record vividly showed her compassion for creating exciting new musical worlds.

Stream the record on Apple Music & Spotify now.

Quotable Lyrics

I turned her from upside down, you can't take a n*gga crown

End up on First 48, if that n*gga talking down

I will not gun him down, I wanna be in Heaven h*e

N*gga text me he in town, we ain't linkin 'fore he go