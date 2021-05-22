BKTHERULA Goes Off On Chaotic New Single "Blue"

18-year-old Atlanta rapper BKTHERULA has been impressing fans as of late and her come-up has been something to behold. After dropping a project last year called Nirvana, fans have been waiting on her next move and over the weekend, she dropped two new singles including "Satanny" and "Blue." The latter of these two trick is a hypnotic rager that sees BKTHERULA providing manic verses all while caring about nothing else but her money.

“This one day I woke up feeling so betrayed,” BKTHERULA said in a press release. “I felt insane and crazy. I didn’t know who to trust, and all I had a care for that day was money and material and how I’m gonna get it fast. It’s not a good mindstate to be in all the time, but weirdly enough, betrayal can be motivating for me.”

The production and rapping on this track are truly impressive and if you have yet to experience BKTHERULA's music, this effort should be enough to make you want to get acquainted with more.

Quotable Lyrics:

Look at the Apollo

Look at all the shots

Hit you with a pan

Or a fucking pot

Until you make some sense

Cause right now you not