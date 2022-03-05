Bktherula Drops Two-Pack Of Songs "Keep da K / Coupe"

Bktherula is currently one of the most exciting and unique rising artists coming out of Atlanta. Coming up in a hub for trap music, Bk's approach is a bit different than the the ATL legends that dominate charts at the moment like Future and Young Thug.

Only still a teenager, her sound is more toned down, but contains her smooth sung hooks and soft rapping. Over beats with infectious, mellow synths, Bktherula's vocals and flows always find a way to bring the best out of her performance and the instrumental, evident on her October project LOVE BLACK.

Now, already over two months into 2022, Bktherula is back with her first drop of the year, releasing the two-pack of songs "Keep da K" and "Coupe." Each of these tracks capitalizes off the psychedelic sound she has latched onto, but, particularly on "Keep da K," use astonishing vocal inflections and ad-libs that spice up the track even more.

"Keep da K" sees her in her own head about a girl she's involved with, hoping to secure her even if she knows it is not in her best interest. On the other hand, "Coupe" features much more lively lyricism, as she's feeling good "sipping Faygo" in the Coupe, focused on getting her money and taking aim at enemies.

Check out both "Keep da K" and "Coupe" by Bktherula below.

Quotable Lyrics

Alexander, that's on my ass

Hitting her phone 'til she on my ass

I don't give a fuck if it's 'bout to pass

Love this bitch but I don't think we gon' last