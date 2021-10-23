BKTHERULA Delivers Psychedelic Tracks On New Album "LOVE BLACK"

BKTHERULA has proven to be an exciting voice over the last few years with some energetic tracks that also contain some instrumental experimentation. The artist knows how to craft some mosh-pit-worthy tracks, and fans have been anticipating a full-length project ever since the release of her Nirvana tape back in 2020. Now, she is officially back with a new album called LOVE BLACK which comes with 16 high-octane songs that are perfect for some weekend moshing.

Just by looking at the tracklist, you will immediately notice that BKTHERULA handles most of the songs by herself. The only track with a feature is the song "PLACEMENT" which comes with a verse from none other than Matt Ox. If you haven't been acquainted with BKTHERULA, this project certainly serves as a great place to start.

You can stream the new album, down below.

Tracklist:

1. LETS GET IT

2. INCREDIBLE

3. SANTANNY

4. THROUGH 2 U

5. PLACEMENT (ft. Matt Ox)

6. HIT ME

7. GOD'S PLAN

8. ADVANCED

9. HIDE YOUR HOE

10. WATCH ME

11. YE HO

12. CROWN

13. ARE WE DONE?

14. SHE CHOOSE ME

15. NAH

16. IDK WHAT TO TELL YOU