BKTHERULA & Matt Ox Team Up For Off The Wall Banger "PLACEMENT"

BKTHERULA has quickly become a favorite of the underground thanks to some wild bangers that have shown off the full scope of her versatility. The artist is gearing up to release a new album called LOVE BLACK and to help promote it, she has dropped a brand new song with Matt Ox called "PLACEMENT."

As you will quickly realize, this is an experimental song that sees both artists playing with their flows and vocal inflections. BKTHERULA offers up some hard lyrics over the skeletal production, all while Matt Ox puts a ton of high-pitched effects on his voice. It makes for a unique contrast that has both artists shining and doing the most.

If you are new to BKTHERULA, this song is proving to be a must-listen endeavor.

Quotable Lyrics:

Would it hard feel (Yeah)

I don't talk 'cause that's how I feel (Yeah)

Every time I'm sayin' how I feel (Ha), huh (Huh)

I'm insane with a hard pill (Heart spill)