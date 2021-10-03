mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

BKTHERULA & Matt Ox Team Up For Off The Wall Banger "PLACEMENT"

Alexander Cole
October 03, 2021 10:27
175 Views
05
1
Image via BktheruleImage via Bktherule
Image via Bktherule

PLACEMENT
BKTHERULA Feat. MATT OX

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
8% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

BKTHERULA and Matt Ox get experimental on their new collaborative track "PLACEMENT."


BKTHERULA has quickly become a favorite of the underground thanks to some wild bangers that have shown off the full scope of her versatility. The artist is gearing up to release a new album called LOVE BLACK and to help promote it, she has dropped a brand new song with Matt Ox called "PLACEMENT."

As you will quickly realize, this is an experimental song that sees both artists playing with their flows and vocal inflections. BKTHERULA offers up some hard lyrics over the skeletal production, all while Matt Ox puts a ton of high-pitched effects on his voice. It makes for a unique contrast that has both artists shining and doing the most.

If you are new to BKTHERULA, this song is proving to be a must-listen endeavor.

Quotable Lyrics:

Would it hard feel (Yeah)
I don't talk 'cause that's how I feel (Yeah)
Every time I'm sayin' how I feel (Ha), huh (Huh)
I'm insane with a hard pill (Heart spill)

BKTHERULA
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  5
  1
  175
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
BKTHERULA MATT OX new song new music
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS BKTHERULA & Matt Ox Team Up For Off The Wall Banger "PLACEMENT"
05
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject