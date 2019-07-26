mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

BJ The Chicago Kid Returns With "1123" Ft. Rick Ross, Offset & More

Aron A.
July 26, 2019 13:43
449 Views
21
3
CoverCover

1123
BJ The Chicago Kid

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

BJ The Chicago Kid is back with his latest body of work.


BJ The Chicago Kid's one of the most talented individuals in the music industry. He's penned some of the most memorable hooks in hip-hop and worked with everyone from Kanye West to Kendrick Lamar. Throughout the year, he's released several singles in anticipation for his follow-up to 2016's In My Mind. Now, he returns with his new project, 1123 in its entirety. With thirteen tracks in total, BJ The Chicago Kid comes through with a packed project with some huge features. He links up with Rick Ross, Offset, Afrojack, and Anderson .Paak. Additionally, he links up with artists like Eric Bellinger, J.I.D, Buddy, Kent Jamz, and more. 1123 was led by the singles, "Close," "Worryin' Bout Me" ft. Offset, and "Time Today."

Peep BJ The Chicago Kid's new project below. 

BJ The Chicago Kid Mixtapes Rick Ross Anderson .Paak Kent Jamz J.I.D Buddy Afrojack
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
Music Videos
More Videos
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES BJ The Chicago Kid Returns With "1123" Ft. Rick Ross, Offset & More
21
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject