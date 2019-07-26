BJ The Chicago Kid Returns With "1123" Ft. Rick Ross, Offset & More

BJ The Chicago Kid's one of the most talented individuals in the music industry. He's penned some of the most memorable hooks in hip-hop and worked with everyone from Kanye West to Kendrick Lamar. Throughout the year, he's released several singles in anticipation for his follow-up to 2016's In My Mind. Now, he returns with his new project, 1123 in its entirety. With thirteen tracks in total, BJ The Chicago Kid comes through with a packed project with some huge features. He links up with Rick Ross, Offset, Afrojack, and Anderson .Paak. Additionally, he links up with artists like Eric Bellinger, J.I.D, Buddy, Kent Jamz, and more. 1123 was led by the singles, "Close," "Worryin' Bout Me" ft. Offset, and "Time Today."

Peep BJ The Chicago Kid's new project below.