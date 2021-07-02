BJ The Chicago Kid Puts His Twist On The-Dream's 2009 Track "Fancy"

1123 artist BJ The Chicago Kid has already enjoyed an incredible year so far following collaborations with PJ Morton and Chika as well as a guest spot on the Judas and the Black Messiah soundtrack, and now, he's ready to kick his 2021 run into overdrive. Earlier this week, the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter announced his brand new "BJ Wednesdays" series, in which he'll be dropping new music and content over the next four weeks.

To kick things off, BJ The Chicago Kid has shared a vocoder-filled cover of The-Dream's 2009 track "Fancy." The original song appeared on The-Dream's sophomore album Love vs. Money, and it was reportedly a song by the revered R&B singer-songwriter that BJ has always enjoyed listening to.

When speaking on his newly-released track, BJ The Chicago Kid says, "Obviously, ‘Fancy’ is one of my favorite songs from The-Dream and in my opinion, definitely one of the dopest, dare I say top 10 R&B songs to come out from our generation of music. Overall, I’m just excited to share this new era of music and of me with the world. Quarantine has given me time to discover new levels of emotions that I can’t wait for my fans to experience sonically."

Listen to the first installment of "BJ Wednesdays" below and lets us know how you think BJ's take on "Fancy" stacks up against the original.

Quotable Lyrics

She spends her time

Aboard yachts, if not, somewhere tasting wine

In Paris seducing me while we dine

She’s only 23, but ahead of her time

She’s the Dream of a billion men

Go Girl