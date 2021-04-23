BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton, & Friends Unite For A Tender Cover Of A Sam Cooke Classic

BJ The Chicago Kid and PJ Morton are currently two of the music industry's most talented male R&B singers, and although the former artist hasn't dropped a full-length project since 2019, PJ blessed fans with the 13-track Christian music offering Gospel According to PJ at the tail-end of last summer.

Earlier this year, fans got to hear BJ The Chicago Kid's voice once more on the star-studded Judas and the Black Messiah soundtrack, and now the 1123 artist has teamed up with his fellow R&B artist and frequent collaborator to deliver an amazing cover of Sam Cooke's classic 1962 single "Bring It On Home To Me." In addition to BJ The Chicago Kid and PJ Morton, Los Angeles artist Kenyon Dixon and guitarist Charlie Bereal have joined the soulful festivities.

To celebrate the four artist's cover of "Bring It On Home To Me," PJ Morton shared a post to Instagram, saying, "#BringitOnHometoMe dropping TONIGHT @ midnight!! We just having fun! Linked up with my bro’s @bjthechicagokid @kennygotsoul and @charliebereal on this Sam Cooke classic! Some soul for your soul."

Add some soul to your playlist this weekend and check out BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton, Kenyon Dixon, and Charlie Bereal's revamped version of "Bring It On Home To Me."

Quotable Lyrics

You know I'll always be your slave

'Till I'm buried, buried in my grave

Oh girl, bring it to me

Bring your sweet loving

Bring it on home to me