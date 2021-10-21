BJ The Chicago Kid Drops Silky New Single "Smooth"

Following the July release of his most recent mixtape, 4 AM, BJ The Chicago Kid has announced the return of his weekly drops, "BJ Wednesdays," and kicked off the series with "Smooth," a new single that sees BJ continuing to experiment with his sound, while staying true to his R&B core.

The perfect song to usher out summer and welcome autumn, "Smooth" is a silky love that song that will have you looking for a special someone to dance with as cuffing season rolls around.

Meshing confident verses and a hook as smooth as the song's title, the Grammy-nominated singer pours his heart out over production from longtime collaborator Jairus Mozee, and Charlie Bereal. A soulful ballad seemingly sung directly to BJ's muse, "Smooth" is a track that's easy enough to groove to without a care, but is deep and emotional enough to throw on a playlist you want to send to your boo as the air gets crisper and the weather gets colder.

Quotable Lyrics

Ooh you know

Skin so beautiful, it's magical

You're so true, you know

So hot a n***a need a hand towel, like the

Tell you what, tell you what

You'll be the weed I'm the lighter,

Hit that sh* like

Check out BJ The Chicago Kid's "Smooth" below and let us know what you think in the comments.