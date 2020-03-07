mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

BJ The Chicago Kid Delivers A Powerful Message With "The People"

Keenan Higgins
March 07, 2020 11:34
The People
BJ The Chicago Kid

R&B crooner BJ The Chicago Kid delivers a serenading soulful banger that also packs a powerful message on his latest single titled "The People."


There aren't too many instances where BJ The Chicago Kid doesn't impress you with his smooth vocals, and it's pretty much back to basics for the Midwest-bred vocalist on his new single "The People."

Jason Mendez/Getty Images for The Town Hall

BJ seems to do his best work when backed by live instrumentation, as we can clearly see in the photo above of him serving to the R&B gods while honoring Solange at the Lena Horne Prize Event in NYC last month. "The People" proves that theory further with the guitar riffs, tambourine and drums that guide the production to perfection in the background. As far as lyricism, we can't think of a more positive message that speaks to the unity of mankind and Black people in specific than what BJ is saying here. It's a smooth record overall that can be appreciated both for the easy-breezy sound as equally as the powerful message.

Listen to "The People" by BJ The Chicago Kid below:

Quotable Lyrics:

We've got to get stronger
Stronger as the people
We've got to get smarter
Smarter as a unit
And watch out for our children
Because they are our future
Appreciate our women
Because they bear our fruits

