BJ The Chicago Kid Delivers A Powerful Message With "The People"

There aren't too many instances where BJ The Chicago Kid doesn't impress you with his smooth vocals, and it's pretty much back to basics for the Midwest-bred vocalist on his new single "The People."



Jason Mendez/Getty Images for The Town Hall

BJ seems to do his best work when backed by live instrumentation, as we can clearly see in the photo above of him serving to the R&B gods while honoring Solange at the Lena Horne Prize Event in NYC last month. "The People" proves that theory further with the guitar riffs, tambourine and drums that guide the production to perfection in the background. As far as lyricism, we can't think of a more positive message that speaks to the unity of mankind and Black people in specific than what BJ is saying here. It's a smooth record overall that can be appreciated both for the easy-breezy sound as equally as the powerful message.

Listen to "The People" by BJ The Chicago Kid below:

Quotable Lyrics:

We've got to get stronger

Stronger as the people

We've got to get smarter

Smarter as a unit

And watch out for our children

Because they are our future

Appreciate our women

Because they bear our fruits