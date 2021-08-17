mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

BJ The Chicago Kid Delivers A Birthday Tribute To Nipsey Hussle With Cover Of “Double Up"

Kevin Goddard
August 17, 2021 13:51
Listen to BJ The Chicago Kid's cover of Nipsey Hussle's "Double Up."


BJ The Chicago Kid is back with more music. After hitting us with his BJ Wednesdays series last month, including the recent “Make You Feel Good” release, the Chicago singer decided to return  to the scene this past weekend by paying homage to his fallen brother Nipsey Hussle, who would've turned 36 years old on Sunday, by doing a cover of his Victory Lap song “Double Up.”

“I wanted to creatively honor my friend who not just uplifted so many with his music, but was an incredible man who meant the world to the industry as a whole,” BJ Says of the track. “This is my way of working to continue his legacy through music.”

The Marathon Forever Continues. Listen to the cover track (below) and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Turned seven to a fourteen
Fourteen to a whole thing
Lord knows it's a cold game
Switched up on you hoes, man
Big body take both lanes
In the back, blowin' propane
All-black, five gold chains
Young rich nigga bossed up on his own name

