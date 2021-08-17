BJ The Chicago Kid Delivers A Birthday Tribute To Nipsey Hussle With Cover Of “Double Up"

BJ The Chicago Kid is back with more music. After hitting us with his BJ Wednesdays series last month, including the recent “Make You Feel Good” release, the Chicago singer decided to return to the scene this past weekend by paying homage to his fallen brother Nipsey Hussle, who would've turned 36 years old on Sunday, by doing a cover of his Victory Lap song “Double Up.”

“I wanted to creatively honor my friend who not just uplifted so many with his music, but was an incredible man who meant the world to the industry as a whole,” BJ Says of the track. “This is my way of working to continue his legacy through music.”

The Marathon Forever Continues. Listen to the cover track (below) and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Turned seven to a fourteen

Fourteen to a whole thing

Lord knows it's a cold game

Switched up on you hoes, man

Big body take both lanes

In the back, blowin' propane

All-black, five gold chains

Young rich nigga bossed up on his own name