BJ The Chicago Kid Continues "BJ Wednesdays" With New Single "6 Months"

After BJ The Chicago Kid revived his "BJ Wednesdays" series with a silky new single, "Smooth," he is back this week with another new release, "6 Months."

"6 Months," produced by Social House, is a change in speed from "Smooth."

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Slowing all-the-way down with gentle strings and enchanting vocals, BJ the Chicago Kid sings about the first six months of a relationship and the sweetness and beauty that comes with new love. But in winding through those first six months, BJ meshes passion and empathy as he sings about the growing pains many relationships face after time. Acknowledging the mistakes he has made, and will make, the 4 AM singer pours his emotions into "6 Months," and assures that he will be around sixth months after the inevitable rough patch.

With a lullaby-eque sound and feel, "6 Months" is an acknowledgement of the humanity of relationships, and a promise to work through whatever obstacles may result from it.

Quotable Lyrics

Mark my words, record 'em loud

And play this back, six months from

'Cause we're gonna have growing pains

But love shouldn't change

So don't take it away

When I make a mistake

Check out BJ the Chicago Kid's "6 Months" below and let us know what you think in the comments.