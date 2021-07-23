BJ The Chicago Kid Brings It All Together On "4 AM" EP

For the past few weeks, BJ The Chicago Kid has been blessing us with a slew of new singles. Evidently, each single was drawn from the same source -- his brand new EP, simply titled 4 AM.

In a statement leading up to the project's release, BJ elaborated on his inspiration for landing on this particular name: "I am naturally a night owl and for creatives that stay up like me, 4 am in the morning is like the magic hour where all your best ideas flow. These songs are without a doubt some of my strongest!”

Though it's likely that die-hard fans of the talented melodist have already heard this nocturnally-charged batch -- which includes "Fancy," "Type Of Day" with Eric Bellinger, "Make You Feel Good," and "Love You Slow -- it never hurts to have a batch of loosies tethered as a singular body of work. Now, they can be listened to in one sitting, and perhaps new themes may reveal themselves in the process.

In case you missed it, or if you're simply looking for a new reason to give BJ's music another spin, be sure to check out 4 AM, officially released in one cohesive package today. We can only hope this is a precursor to a longer project, as BJ appears to be locked in a creative stride at the moment. What's your favorite track off his new EP?