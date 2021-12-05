BJ The Chicago Kid & Susan Carol Share Moody Seasonal Song, “Snowflakes”

As the weather continues to cool off, BJ The Chicago Kid has shared a song that will help set the mood this season. “Snowflakes” featuring Susan Carol sees the 37-year-old sing about being cold like the winter after being left by a lover, pondering how they could’ve gone from being “hot like summer” to nothing at all.

As Rated RnB reports, the track was produced by Jairus Mozee and Charlie Bereal. When it’s Carol’s turn to take over the vocals, she sings about feeling the same as BJ, but wishing she didn’t. “I hate that it’s this way / I can’t help it, I’m bitter / Because you can’t wipe these tears from my face,” her sultry voice carries the verse.

“If you rocking with ‘Snowflakes’ drop that [snowflake emoji] in the comments,” he told his followers earlier this weekend. As you may have expected, the replies are filled with tiny symbols hyping up the new release. On top of his song’s success, The Chicago Kid also has the recent news of his seventh Grammy nomination to celebrate; talk about a big end to 2021.

Which verse is your favourite from “Snowflakes”? Let us know below.

Quotable Lyrics:

She left me and now I'm

Like winter so cold

How could we fall, oh

From hot like summer

But now I'm sprunged off

Is nothing at all, no

