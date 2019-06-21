BJ The Chicago Kid & Offset Team Up For Grungy "Worryin' Bout Me" Visual

BJ The Chicago Kid announces the release date for his new album, "1123."

BJ The Chicago Kid has been teasing the release of his sophomore album, 1123 for a minute. He came through with his single, "Worryin' Bout Me" with Offset a few weeks. Now, the two link up for the new music video for the single. The singer and rapper link up in what appears to be an abandoned warehouse where they're surrounded by beautiful women.

The new single follows the release of “Time Today” and “Close” which will also be included on 1123. The project is set to release on July 26th, 2019. The project will not only include an appearance from Offset but also from some other prominent names from the rap game. Anderson .Paak, J.I.D, and Rick Ross are set to appear on the project with Cool & Drew, Danja, Dre Harris, and Jarris "J. Mo" Mozzee contributing to the production.