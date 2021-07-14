BJ The Chicago Kid & Lucky Daye Drop Off "Make You Feel Good"

BJ The Chicago Kid's ongoing series BJ Wednesday, which recently granted us the smooth Eric Bellinger duet "Type Of Day," has continued with the final installment "Make You Feel Good." This time, BJ enlists the talents of Lucky Daye and producer Bongo ByTheWay, who lays the foundation with a minimalist and atmospheric beat. It's the ideal backdrop for both melodists, providing them ample space to lay their hearts on the line.

In addition to delivering the romantic and sensual new track, BJ has confirmed that he's gearing up to deliver a new EP titled 4AM. Set to be released on July 23rd, the project will be BJ's first release since 2019's 1123. Speaking on the EP's title in an official press release, BJ explained that he drew inspiration from his nocturnal lifestyle. "I am naturally a night owl and for creatives that stay up like me, 4 am in the morning is like the magic hour where all your best ideas flow," he reveals. "These songs are without a doubt some of my strongest!”

Check out the final chapter of BJ Wednesdays now, and sound off if you're excited to see his triumphant return with 4AM.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Ex been on me, got too faded

Fucked around and cheated, then she cheated on me

Now look at me, singing this song

You got me in a position where I ain't got no other choice but to straighten up