BJ The Chicago Kid & Eric Bellinger Connect On "Type Of Day"

Mitch Findlay
July 07, 2021 11:59
Type Of Day
BJ The Chicago Kid Feat. Eric Bellinger

BJ The Chicago Kid and Eric Bellinger have reunited for a new single, "Type Of Day."


BJ The Chicago Kid has officially delivered a brand new single, reuniting with his longtime collaborator Eric Bellinger for "Type Of Day." The second installment of his ongoing series BJ Wednesdays, this latest drop is exactly the sort of soulful vibe you might expect from the talented melodists. 

Over a laid-back, bass and guitar-driven instrumental, the likes of which compliment BJ's voice extremely effectively, the melodist paints a picture of the sort of day one can only pray for. "So bad she must be some n***as baby mama," he sings, floating over the lush production. "Said the shrooms hit different when she in California." 

Be sure to check this one out now, and keep an eye out for BJ's BJ Wednesdays series, which already yielded a cover of The-Dream's 2009 track "Fancy." What do you think of this latest duet?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

So bad she must be some n***as baby mama
Said the shrooms hit different when she in California

