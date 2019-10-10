mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

BJ The Chicago Kid Adds Ari Lennox To "Time Today" Remix

Mitch Findlay
October 10, 2019 11:57
Time Today Remix
BJ The Chicago Kid Feat. Ari Lennox

BJ The Chicago Kid links with Dreamville's First Lady.


BJ The Chicago Kid has been earning acclaim from his dedicated fanbase for a minute now, with his recent 1123 project further cementing his position within the game. Though slightly under the radar, you'd be hard-pressed to find a collective hesitant to praise The Kid. Now, BJ has officially linked up with the Dreamville camp once more, enlisting the talented Ari Lennox to hold it down as a supporting player.

"Time Today," originally delivered as 1123's fourth track, gains a fresh perspective on this revision. Lennox is well-suited for a sultry slow jam such as this, having honed her own skillset on the slept-on Shea Butter Baby. Here, she matches BJ's sincere thirst for romantic connection (and sexual healing) with her own powerful vocals. "Tell me everything you want me to do," she sings, soaring into falsetto. "I got time for you." It's hardly akin to a flashy affair, but rather the product of genuine romantic connection. Expect this one to line the bedroom playlist of mom and dad come birthdays, anniversaries, and Valentine's Day. 

Quotable Lyrics

Baby underneath your pressure
Fill me up and you’re my measure
So take your time I'll never let go

BJ The Chicago Kid Ari Lennox 1123
