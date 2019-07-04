Just last week, we reported about how UFC legend BJ Penn got into a fight with a bouncer at a strip club in Honolulu. In a video obtained by TMZ, you can clearly see Penn on top of the bouncer as he lands some pretty significant punches. It was reported that Penn was intoxicated at the time and that bystanders were trying to get him to calm down. By the time police got to the scene, Penn had left so he was never arrested for what went down.

TMZ was able to acquire the 911 call from that night which ultimately reveals a much deeper story at play. A woman called the police saying that Penn was trying to fight the club's DJ and that he had been trying to cause trouble all night long.

"So B.J. Penn is here causing a fight with the DJ," she explained. "He's just running around with shorts and no shirt on. Screaming and yelling and trying to cause problems again.

Penn has yet to comment on the incident although, at this point, it seems unlikely that he will. The UFC legend still participates in fights although he hasn't been able to string some wins together in a while.