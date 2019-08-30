Over the past couple of months, BJ Penn has been getting into quite a bit of trouble outside of the Octagon. In June, he was caught on video beating up a strip club security guard and just yesterday, the footage came out of him beating on a man in a bar fight. After more footage came out, it was revealed that Penn had been knocked out by the man just a few minutes prior. It's a sad state of affairs for someone who is considered a legend in the UFC as he helped make the sport so popular.

One of the other fighters who helped bring the UFC to the mainstream is Chuck Liddell. While Liddell has been long-retired, fans are still interested in what he has to say about the sports and its athletes. In an interview with TMZ, Liddell had some words of wisdom for Penn, saying fights like that aren't worth it and that he should chill out a bit.

"I usually have fun with them," Liddell said when asked about the haters. "I usually just joke around with 'em. I have a good time." Liddell also said street fights "really [aren't] worth it at this point in our lives."

It remains to be seen whether or not Penn will take this advice to heart but for his own well being, he probably should.