Over the past few months, UFC legend BJ Penn has been in the news for all of the wrong reasons. Back in August, Penn was caught on camera getting into a street fight in Miami. Just a month prior to that, Penn was seen battling a strip club bouncer outside of an establishment. Dana White also came out and banned Penn from any further fights until he gets his act together.

Now, things have reportedly gone from bad to worse for Penn. According to TMZ, Penn was driving in Hawaii recently when his truck flipped multiple times on the highway. Penn was brought to the hospital where he was quickly released. In the aftermath of the accident, Penn is being investigated for driving under the influence. This investigation was prompted after a tip was sent ton 911 saying Penn was speeding.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

It still remains to be seen what will happen with the investigation so we will be sure to keep you updated. Considering Penn's recent history, we hope he's able to find some peace in this trying time. Meanwhile, we're sure White will be reaching out to see if there is anyway the UFC can help one of its builders and legends.