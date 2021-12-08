Bizzy Crook & Foreign Teck Join Forces On "La Pharmacia"

Bizzy Crook has had one hell of a year. He connected with French Montana earlier this year for the "Dios Mio (Remix)" then, he earned himself a credit on Drake's Certified Lover Boy song, "Pipe Down," which earned him a Grammy nomination (which was recently rescinded).

Coming off of just a great run, the rapper came through this December with his latest body of work, La Pharmacia in collaboration with Foreign Teck. The project is 10 songs in total with a sole appearance coming from 42 Dugg.

"This album is about longevity. This album's about thinking bigger and hustling smarter. Why ball for 3 summers when you can create generational wealth? Why want to be Pablo Escobar and not CVS?" Crook said in a statement of his new album.

Check the project out below.