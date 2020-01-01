Twelve years ago, Kanye West received the devastating news that his mother, Donda West, had passed away. On November 9, 2007, it's reported that Donda underwent cosmetic surgery—liposuction, a tummy tuck, and a breast reduction—and it seemed to have been successful. However, a complication arose the following day as she recovered at home. Donda was rushed to the hospital and admitted to the emergency room where she later died.



Kanye has publicly and privately struggled with the tragic incident, understandably, but now Bone Thugs-n-Harmony rapper Bizzy Bone has stated he believes he received a message from Donda years ago. During a discussion on the Domenick Nati Show, Bizzy Bone talked about his last interaction with the Jesus Is King rapper.

"Last time I had an interaction with Kanye was at the We Are The World II reunion and he was walking through with Amber Rose and I heard a voice," Bizzy recalled, referring to the We Are the World 25 for Haiti session where eighty artists got together to record the charity single back in 2010. "I heard a voice that said, 'She's not right for him.' And all of a sudden I looked up in the sky and I said, 'Kanye's mom is that you?' And that's the last time I seen him, heard from him, took a picture with him, talked to him. But as far as what he's doing now, anybody that's bringing anyone to Jesus is a friend of mine."

The rapper went on to explain that the voice he heard "sounded like a mother's voice" and although he was given the message, he wasn't necessarily supposed to deliver it to Ye or Amber. It didn't matter much because they figured it all out for themselves and have moved on to have loving, growing families. Kanye, of course, married Kim Kardashian in 2014 and the two have gone on to have four children. Amber recently gave birth to baby Slash whom she shares with boyfriend Alexander Edwards, and she's also the mother to six-year-old Sebastian whose father is her ex-husband Wix Khalifa.

Listen to Bizzy Bone's clip with the Domenick Nati Show and check out what else he had to say about his Bone Thugs-n-Harmony groupmates and which one is the "meanest" of the bunch.