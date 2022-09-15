mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Bizzy Bone Shares New Solo Album "I'm Busy"

September 15, 2022 13:52
I'm Busy
Bizzy Bone

The Bone Thugs-N-Harmony member shares his 18-song solo project, "I'm Busy."


Days after appearing to air out his issues with fellow Bone Thugs members with "Bizzy Get's Busy," Bizzy Bone has returned with his latest solo project. The rapper came through with I'm Busy earlier this year -- an eighteen-song body of work that showcases how music runs in his bloodline. The album doesn't contain appearances from any Bone Thugs-N-Harmony member but it highlights his two sons, Lil Bizzy and YBL Sinatra, who serve as the only features on the album.

"This is what ya’ll have to look forward to with this one. Nasty production. Lightning speed lyrical Assassins. Real content. True subject matter. Got my sons with me and they did deliver as promised. Very proud of them," he said of the project in August.

Check out Bizzy Bone's new project below. 

