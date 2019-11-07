Bizzy Bone got into some beef with some of the hottest rappers of today, Migos, earlier this year. However, those comments shouldn't be taken as bitterness. He does think that today's rappers are dope. But when it comes to their impact, in the long run, it appears that Bizzy Bone has his doubts. In a recent interview with Big Boy, he was asked whether he thinks the rappers coming out these days will still have relevance in 25 years. Simply put, he doesn't think so.

"If I was a bettin' man, I'd say no because social media now, it chews you up and spits you right on out. Man, you better make good investments in one of these apps, pimpin'," he told Big Boy. "You gotta get your model on, pimpin'. Better expand."

Big Boy also asked him about his thoughts on the new generation of rappers. You see, Bizzy Bone and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony were some of the pioneers of bringing melodies into rapping. That influence is still seen today in many ways, although BTNH never used auto-tune. While Bizzy Bone enjoys what he hears these days, he did admit hip-hop is relying too heavily on the vocoder.

"I think it's dope. I think that -- autotune sounds so good for 'em. Autotune like smokin' crack for a crackhead, you know what I'm sayin'? It unties your shoes for ya. You ain't really gotta take your shoes off no more. You don't really have to put in too much work," he said. Peep the whole interview above.