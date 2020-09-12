mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Bizzy Bone Releases New Project "The Mantra"

September 12, 2020
The Mantra
Bizzy Bone

Bizzy Bone drops off his new project, "The Mantra" on his birthday.


Saturday's might not be the most ideal day to release new music but today marks Bizzy Bone's 44th birthday. And while fans would expect the BTNH member to take the day off from work to enjoy another year of life, he made sure that his fans got some new music on the day that he was born. At the wee hours of the morning, he dropped off his new project, The Mantra. Laced up with seventeen songs in total, the rapper's new project holds no features, though we would've appreciated a few appearances from his fellow BTNH members. The project was produced, mixed, and mastered by Blais and executive produced by Bizzy himself.

Check out Bizzy Bone's latest project, The Mantra and wish him a happy birthday in the comments below. 

