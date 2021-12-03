We're just hours away from yet another epic Verzuz but things are kicking off with a bit of a hiccup. There have been talks of Three 6 Mafia sharing the stage with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony for a year and a half, but there seems to have been some obstacles behind the scenes that kept this one from happening sooner. Whatever that may have been, the two legendary Hip Hop groups are ready to join together, but not before Bizzy Bone got a few things off of his chest.

Rappers of both collectives have been steadily sharing videos and posts online to help hype the event, but Bizzy's Instagram caption shared this (December 2) morning got tongues wagging. "This entire time during the countdown to this Verzuz , these n*ggaz have been b*tching about posts. What they are saying in a nut shell is , they don’t want to be called devil worshippers."

Bizzy went on to say that if the Memphis group did not want to be referred to as "devil worshippers" they should not have named themselves Three 6 Mafia.

"Well wtf is you and wtf is your name three sixes for? Whats that a acronym for? FOH. (Mello rebound) That is the mark of the beast is it not?" he questioned. "Ya’ll grew up in the church so you knew the ramifications behind naming ya self that to MAKE PEOPLE THINK YOU SOLD YOUR SOUL FOR RICHES AND FAME (thats a classic). Now you got your money and u wanna act like nobody can call you out on it? Ya’ll got me f’d up."

He continued to denounce his Verzuz opponents, accusing them of dismissing the church while challenging them to prove they aren't "some devil worshipping punk ass n*ggaz." How? By officially stating that they don't worship the devil on the Verzuz stage.

Now everybody lets see what they do. If they do not denounce satan tonight it is safe to say they know exactly what they are doing and who they are using and what they are using it for. ALSO …… One more ouija board reference like that covers the toll and imma crack that b*tch on top of one of u fuh n*ggaz heads. Its not Ouija in harmony hoes. So shut that sht up. Understand me? NOW LETS SEE IF THREE SIX DENOUNCES satan tonight LIVE!!!! Pressure.

He also called out Swizz Beatz, Timbaland, and Triller. "I TOLD THEM TO LEAVE ME TF ALONE AND LET ME GO ON ABOUT MY DEVICES. I told em. Now they souls on the line. I am not playing with these n*ggaz." Check it out below.