Bizzy Bone called out the rest of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony directly on the track, “Bizzy Get’s Busy,” from his latest solo album, I’m Busy, which was released on Sunday. In the song, Bizzy complains about the group performing shows without him for their recent tours.

“Why this music sound so shitty?” he raps. “Why the fuck is Bone Thugs doing a show without Bizzy?/ Rest in peace to fam litty, n****s will shoot you in your city/ Why the fuck is Bone Thugs doing a show without Bizzy?/ I’ll say it again, you should be able to say what if they really your friends.”



Vince Bucci / Getty Images

It isn't the first time that a member of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony has addressed Bizzy being left out of performances. Back in 2021, Krayzie Bone sat down with VladTV following the group's iconic Verzuz appearance against Three 6 Mafia. At the time, he didn't elaborate as to why Bizzy wasn't on the road with them.

“Bizzy got his reasons. I don’t know," he said, without alluding to any animosity within the group. "I don’t have conversations with him about that kind of stuff. I let him do him. When he feel like coming and doing what he do, that’s what he do.”

Check out Bizzy Bone's “Bizzy Get’s Busy" below.

[Via]